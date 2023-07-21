Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $145.54 in the prior trading day, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed at $145.28, down -0.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4239842 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.50.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABNB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,750 shares for $144.00 per share. The transaction valued at 396,000 led to the insider holds 184,151 shares of the business.

POWELL CATHERINE C sold 6,900 shares of ABNB for $1,000,500 on Jul 17. The Global Head of Hosting now owns 121,319 shares after completing the transaction at $145.00 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 22,750 shares for $142.57 each. As a result, the insider received 3,243,567 and left with 186,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABNB now has a Market Capitalization of 91.56B and an Enterprise Value of 83.31B. As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $147.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 634.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 392.44M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 25.68M with a Short Ratio of 25.68M, compared to 24.37M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.43. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.06 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $2.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.1B, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21B, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.4B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.86B and the low estimate is $9.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.