Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was $119.20 for the day, down -2.32% from the previous closing price of $122.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37777508 shares were traded. GOOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOOGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 17, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $140 from $132 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when HENNESSY JOHN L sold 200 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 5,540 shares of the business.

Shriram Kavitark Ram sold 75,000 shares of GOOGL for $9,001,174 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 670,144 shares after completing the transaction at $120.02 per share. On Jul 10, another insider, Shriram Kavitark Ram, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 43,760 shares for $116.82 each. As a result, the insider received 5,112,004 and left with 5,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOGL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52T and an Enterprise Value of 1.43T. As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOGL has reached a high of $129.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.22.

Shares Statistics:

GOOGL traded an average of 33.63M shares per day over the past three months and 31.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.92B. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOGL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 51.69M with a Short Ratio of 51.69M, compared to 51.27M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 37 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.02 and $4.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.33. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 46 analysts recommending between $7.29 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 32 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.33B to a low estimate of $70.69B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.69B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.41B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.35B.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $308.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.84B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $334.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355.29B and the low estimate is $312.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.