Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $129.96 in the last session, down -3.99% from day before closing price of $135.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59477596 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMZN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on July 19, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $155 from $140 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Selipsky Adam sold 500 shares for $129.74 per share. The transaction valued at 64,868 led to the insider holds 150,280 shares of the business.

Selipsky Adam sold 500 shares of AMZN for $64,084 on Jul 06. The CEO Amazon Web Services now owns 150,780 shares after completing the transaction at $128.17 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Herrington Douglas J, who serves as the CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $130.93 each. As a result, the insider received 523,720 and left with 564,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMZN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33T and an Enterprise Value of 1.41T. As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 315.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.20.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMZN is 1.26, which has changed by 615.91% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,446.98% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $146.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMZN traded on average about 62.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 54.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.26B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 76.66M with a Short Ratio of 76.66M, compared to 74.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 36 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 48 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 37 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $131.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.31B to a low estimate of $127B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.23B, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.14B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.47B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $543.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $560.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.98B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 47 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $625.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $649.47B and the low estimate is $580.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.