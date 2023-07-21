Analyst EPS estimates for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) stock

After finishing at $88.31 in the prior trading day, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) closed at $84.40, down -4.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5246019 shares were traded. TTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.70.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn on July 18, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Rajaram Gokul sold 2,999 shares for $87.65 per share. The transaction valued at 262,862 led to the insider holds 54,306 shares of the business.

GRANT JAY R sold 38,980 shares of TTD for $3,464,610 on Jul 13. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 162,628 shares after completing the transaction at $88.88 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, Rajaram Gokul, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,995 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,079,550 and left with 57,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTD now has a Market Capitalization of 41.26B and an Enterprise Value of 40.18B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 590.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 24.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 238.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has reached a high of $91.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 489.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 439.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TTD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.78M with a Short Ratio of 13.78M, compared to 15.14M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $454.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $463.7M to a low estimate of $452M. As of the current estimate, The Trade Desk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $376.96M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $478.54M, an increase of 23.90% over than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $486M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $463.6M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.