Analysts predict EPS of $0.49 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)’s current quarter

After finishing at $66.73 in the prior trading day, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) closed at $64.32, down -3.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2410346 shares were traded. GFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFS now has a Market Capitalization of 35.51B and an Enterprise Value of 35.50B. As of this moment, GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has reached a high of $72.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 551.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 551.77M. Shares short for GFS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.28M with a Short Ratio of 11.28M, compared to 9.69M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 13.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, a decrease of -9.30% less than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.11B, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.04B and the low estimate is $7.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.