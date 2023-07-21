Analysts predict EPS of $0.58 for PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI)’s current quarter

After finishing at $28.03 in the prior trading day, PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) closed at $27.78, down -0.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511693 shares were traded. PGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Hershberger Rodney sold 2,500 shares for $29.29 per share. The transaction valued at 73,225 led to the insider holds 1,346,655 shares of the business.

Hershberger Rodney sold 2,500 shares of PGTI for $62,275 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 1,349,155 shares after completing the transaction at $24.91 per share. On May 01, another insider, LaPinska Deborah L, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $25.60 each. As a result, the insider received 255,987 and left with 102,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.34B. As of this moment, PGT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGTI has reached a high of $29.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 497.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 360.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGTI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 2.24M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $390.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $393M to a low estimate of $389.7M. As of the current estimate, PGT Innovations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $406.52M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $386M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $366.6M.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.