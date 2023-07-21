Analysts predict EPS of $2.41 for RH (RH)’s current quarter

After finishing at $381.07 in the prior trading day, RH (NYSE: RH) closed at $377.08, down -1.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610936 shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $383.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $375.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when DEMILIO MARK S sold 2,000 shares for $305.24 per share. The transaction valued at 610,473 led to the insider holds 14,480 shares of the business.

Lee Edward T sold 1,400 shares of RH for $420,000 on Jun 27. The insider now owns 2,624 shares after completing the transaction at $300.00 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Belling Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $279.99 each. As a result, the insider received 279,986 and left with 5,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RH now has a Market Capitalization of 6.94B and an Enterprise Value of 9.16B. As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $381.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $227.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 293.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 276.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 855.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.44M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.37% and a Short% of Float of 14.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.16 and a low estimate of $2.23, while EPS last year was $8.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.68, with high estimates of $3.83 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.17 and $8.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.99. EPS for the following year is $14.27, with 19 analysts recommending between $20.28 and $11.15.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $776.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $823.84M to a low estimate of $765M. As of the current estimate, RH’s year-ago sales were $991.62M, an estimated decrease of -21.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.59B, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.