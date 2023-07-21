Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

In the latest session, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed at $37.04 down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $37.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 727752 shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 129,015 led to the insider holds 12,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAKE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 3.61B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAKE has traded an average of 951.50K shares per day and 839.09k over the past ten days. A total of 48.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.77M. Insiders hold about 6.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 8.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.24% and a Short% of Float of 24.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CAKE is 1.08, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The current Payout Ratio is 111.40% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $880.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $888.1M to a low estimate of $874.2M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $832.64M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.11M, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $869.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $841.4M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.3B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.