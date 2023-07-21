Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

In the latest session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) closed at $26.17 down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $26.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6023889 shares were traded. VRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when O’ Doherty Philip sold 137,206 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,704,562 led to the insider holds 14,241,005 shares of the business.

O’ Doherty Philip sold 1,897,146 shares of VRT for $45,569,447 on Jun 29. The Managing Director, E+I now owns 14,378,211 shares after completing the transaction at $24.02 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, O’ Doherty Philip, who serves as the Managing Director, E+I of the company, sold 26,876 shares for $24.00 each. As a result, the insider received 645,024 and left with 16,275,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRT now has a Market Capitalization of 9.94B and an Enterprise Value of 13.02B. As of this moment, Vertiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRT has reached a high of $27.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRT has traded an average of 5.17M shares per day and 3.96M over the past ten days. A total of 378.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.34M. Insiders hold about 4.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.6M with a Short Ratio of 8.60M, compared to 8.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VRT is 0.01, from 0.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.62B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of the current estimate, Vertiv Holdings Co’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.69B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.13B and the low estimate is $6.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.