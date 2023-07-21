Analyzing Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)’s quick and current ratios

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) closed the day trading at $1.23 down -4.70% from the previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760821 shares were traded. EDBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EDBL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when DonAroma Pamela bought 1,000 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,510 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Kras James E. bought 1,000 shares of EDBL for $1,678 on May 18. The President and CEO now owns 47,265 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, JAMES MICHAEL C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 880 and bolstered with 1,592,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDBL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.48M and an Enterprise Value of 4.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDBL has reached a high of $64.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4448, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3285.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EDBL traded about 99.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EDBL traded about 279.81k shares per day. A total of 2.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12M. Insiders hold about 31.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EDBL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 33.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 83.91k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.87 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.74 and -$3.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.74. EPS for the following year is -$2.79, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.79 and -$2.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.55M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.12M and the low estimate is $15.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.