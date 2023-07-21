Analyzing Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $113.21, down -1.61% from its previous closing price of $115.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1222221 shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when TAYLOR THOMAS V sold 18,656 shares for $110.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,052,160 led to the insider holds 196,547 shares of the business.

Christopherson David Victor sold 5,804 shares of FND for $638,440 on Jul 12. The EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 36,552 shares after completing the transaction at $110.00 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, TAYLOR THOMAS V, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 18,656 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,958,880 and left with 215,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FND now has a Market Capitalization of 12.03B and an Enterprise Value of 13.70B. As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FND is 1.91, which has changed by 4,683.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,446.98% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $115.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FND traded 1.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.13M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.62% stake in the company. Shares short for FND as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.36M with a Short Ratio of 13.36M, compared to 13.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.58% and a Short% of Float of 16.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.26B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.72B and the low estimate is $5.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.