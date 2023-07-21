Analyzing Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA)’s quick and current ratios

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) closed the day trading at $0.85 down -2.00% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0174 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549946 shares were traded. LTRPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8790 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8451.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LTRPA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when ROSENTHALER ALBERT E sold 14,400 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 11,288 led to the insider holds 46,729 shares of the business.

Wilm Renee L sold 14,400 shares of LTRPA for $11,269 on Mar 17. The Chief Legal/Admin Officer now owns 24,608 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Wendling Brian J, who serves as the CFO/SVP of the company, sold 8,050 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider received 6,286 and left with 15,167 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTRPA now has a Market Capitalization of 204.07M and an Enterprise Value of 136.07M. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRPA has reached a high of $1.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6969, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9028.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LTRPA traded about 251.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LTRPA traded about 248.34k shares per day. A total of 76.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.34M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRPA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 591.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 693.57k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.