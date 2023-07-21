Analyzing Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s quick and current ratios

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) closed the day trading at $0.66 down -1.64% from the previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859873 shares were traded. MRIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6473.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Lien Christopher A. sold 8,377 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 8,993 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lien Christopher A. sold 15,230 shares of MRIN for $16,339 on Mar 01. The CEO now owns 8,377 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRIN now has a Market Capitalization of 11.37M and an Enterprise Value of -8.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRIN has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9759.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRIN traded about 99.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRIN traded about 146.3k shares per day. A total of 17.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.36M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MRIN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 365.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 441.58k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.