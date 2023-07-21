Analyzing QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $120.72, down -2.97% from its previous closing price of $124.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9131683 shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QCOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Henderson Jeffrey William sold 2,500 shares for $124.19 per share. The transaction valued at 310,468 led to the insider holds 2,105 shares of the business.

Henderson Jeffrey William sold 2,500 shares of QCOM for $310,132 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 4,605 shares after completing the transaction at $124.05 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, THOMPSON JAMES H, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 9,999 shares for $131.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,317,870 and left with 269,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 134.48B and an Enterprise Value of 143.79B. As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $156.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QCOM traded 8.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.24M with a Short Ratio of 10.24M, compared to 9.81M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.00, QCOM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62. The current Payout Ratio is 31.90% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $2.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.26 and $8.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.32. EPS for the following year is $9.64, with 28 analysts recommending between $11.39 and $8.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $8.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.61B to a low estimate of $8.45B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $10.93B, an estimated decrease of -22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.74B, a decrease of -23.30% less than the figure of -$22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.5B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.17B, down -18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.73B and the low estimate is $36.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.