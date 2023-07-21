Analyzing VSE Corporation (VSEC)’s quick and current ratios

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) closed the day trading at $51.05 down -6.18% from the previous closing price of $54.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 950445 shares were traded. VSEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSEC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $55 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when FERGUSON III MARK E sold 2,265 shares for $49.12 per share. The transaction valued at 111,267 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSEC now has a Market Capitalization of 657.83M and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B. As of this moment, VSE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSEC has reached a high of $59.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSEC traded about 39.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSEC traded about 137.16k shares per day. A total of 12.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.42M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VSEC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 156.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 133.37k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

VSEC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. The current Payout Ratio is 16.60% for VSEC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Prospect Capital Corporation analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $51.05, with high estimates of $49.95 and low estimates of $25.09.

