As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) offers stability

After finishing at $477.59 in the prior trading day, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at $437.42, down -8.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$40.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23912123 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NFLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 17, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $475 from $410 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Hoag Jay C sold 943 shares for $450.00 per share. The transaction valued at 424,350 led to the insider holds 421,491 shares of the business.

BARTON RICHARD N sold 500 shares of NFLX for $219,260 on Jul 10. The Director now owns 86 shares after completing the transaction at $438.52 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Hoag Jay C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 46,057 shares for $450.15 each. As a result, the insider received 20,732,559 and left with 422,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFLX now has a Market Capitalization of 194.45B and an Enterprise Value of 200.34B. As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $485.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 407.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 334.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 445.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.56M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.8M with a Short Ratio of 8.80M, compared to 9.14M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 30 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.78 and a low estimate of $2.61, while EPS last year was $3.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.2, with high estimates of $2.88 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.33 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.24. EPS for the following year is $14.59, with 36 analysts recommending between $17.73 and $12.18.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $8.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.03B to a low estimate of $8.33B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.84B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.9B, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.53B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.62B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.14B and the low estimate is $36.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.