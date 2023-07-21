Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.75

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) closed the day trading at $2.75 down -30.90% from the previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533766 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AWH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AWH now has a Market Capitalization of 22.91M and an Enterprise Value of 18.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AWH has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3538.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AWH traded about 27.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AWH traded about 85.49k shares per day. A total of 8.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AWH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 156.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 144.47k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$1.27, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$2.41.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2M to a low estimate of $2.4M. As of the current estimate, Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.07M, an estimated increase of 35.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1M, an increase of 26.50% less than the figure of $35.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.18M, up 40.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.5M and the low estimate is $15.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.