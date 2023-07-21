Banner Corporation (BANR) Decline -7.49% in Day Trading, Closes at $45.70

The price of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) closed at $45.70 in the last session, down -7.49% from day before closing price of $49.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603335 shares were traded. BANR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BANR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $72 from $68 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when HERENCIA ROBERTO R bought 313 shares for $46.24 per share. The transaction valued at 14,473 led to the insider holds 13,152 shares of the business.

HERENCIA ROBERTO R bought 667 shares of BANR for $30,529 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 12,839 shares after completing the transaction at $45.77 per share. On May 08, another insider, Pedersen John Clarence, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $44.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,788 and bolstered with 3,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BANR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.57B. As of this moment, Banner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BANR is 1.00, which has changed by -2,163.92% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,446.98% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BANR has reached a high of $75.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BANR traded on average about 211.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 199.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BANR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 809.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 775.59k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BANR is 1.92, which was 1.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for BANR, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.3 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.1. EPS for the following year is $5.76, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $150.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.2M to a low estimate of $144.4M. As of the current estimate, Banner Corporation’s year-ago sales were $146.44M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.35M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BANR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $622.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $605.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $553.18M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $602.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $627M and the low estimate is $577.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.