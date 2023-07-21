Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Stock Closes down -1.71% on Thursday Trading

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) closed the day trading at $173.35 down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $176.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922315 shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.95.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BURL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when MCNAMARA WILLIAM P sold 500 shares for $212.26 per share. The transaction valued at 106,130 led to the insider holds 8,154 shares of the business.

Vecchio Jennifer sold 47,153 shares of BURL for $9,876,621 on Mar 17. The Group President and CMO now owns 55,173 shares after completing the transaction at $209.46 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, LAUB JEFFREY, who serves as the SVP, Finance and CAO of the company, sold 2,917 shares for $195.63 each. As a result, the insider received 570,648 and left with 3,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURL now has a Market Capitalization of 11.25B and an Enterprise Value of 15.32B. As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $239.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BURL traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BURL traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 64.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.12% stake in the company. Shares short for BURL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.21 and $5.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $7.71, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.07 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $2.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Burlington Stores Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.86B and the low estimate is $9.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.