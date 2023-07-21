Cars.com Inc. (CARS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) closed at $21.77 in the last session, up 3.67% from day before closing price of $21.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532761 shares were traded. CARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.25.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CARS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when WIENER BRYAN sold 15,000 shares for $18.29 per share. The transaction valued at 274,350 led to the insider holds 72,913 shares of the business.

Miller Douglas Neal sold 15,790 shares of CARS for $298,115 on Jun 07. The Pres. and Chief Comm. Officer now owns 237,741 shares after completing the transaction at $18.88 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Marks Angelique Strong, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $18.50 each. As a result, the insider received 111,000 and left with 96,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.45B and an Enterprise Value of 1.89B. As of this moment, Cars.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARS has reached a high of $21.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CARS traded on average about 497.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 569.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.30M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CARS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $169.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $171M to a low estimate of $168.03M. As of the current estimate, Cars.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $162.87M, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.47M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.01M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $684M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $675.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $681.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.88M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $717.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722.9M and the low estimate is $705.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.