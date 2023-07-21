CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $79.02, up 0.95% from its previous closing price of $78.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1676160 shares were traded. CF stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $80 from $110 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Frost Bert A sold 15,000 shares for $60.99 per share. The transaction valued at 914,880 led to the insider holds 47,539 shares of the business.

Barnard Douglas C sold 17,000 shares of CF for $1,041,743 on May 30. The Sr.VP Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 24,789 shares after completing the transaction at $61.28 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Noonan Anne P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $118.64 each. As a result, the insider received 355,920 and left with 26,411 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CF now has a Market Capitalization of 15.40B and an Enterprise Value of 15.83B. As of this moment, CF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CF has reached a high of $119.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CF traded 2.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 196.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.06M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 3.44M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, CF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 10.70% for CF, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.41 and a low estimate of $1.78, while EPS last year was $5.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.55 and $7.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.85. EPS for the following year is $6.93, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.27 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.39B, an estimated decrease of -45.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, a decrease of -42.70% over than the figure of -$45.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.19B, down -38.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.53B and the low estimate is $4.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.