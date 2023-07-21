Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $56.22

As of close of business last night, Cognex Corporation’s stock clocked out at $56.22, down -4.03% from its previous closing price of $58.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662987 shares were traded. CGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CGNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $41 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when ALIAS PATRICK sold 4,375 shares for $49.53 per share. The transaction valued at 216,676 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ALIAS PATRICK sold 600 shares of CGNX for $29,700 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $49.50 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, KRANTZ THEODOR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 854 shares for $48.04 each. As a result, the insider received 41,026 and left with 35,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.70B and an Enterprise Value of 9.36B. As of this moment, Cognex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNX has reached a high of $59.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CGNX traded 789.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 596.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 3.15M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.27, CGNX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.40. The current Payout Ratio is 26.90% for CGNX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Century Aluminum Company analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $18.39 and low estimates of $56.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Energy and $Technology for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.