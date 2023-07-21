Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $11.30 in the prior trading day, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) closed at $11.22, down -0.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335999 shares were traded. SBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBS now has a Market Capitalization of 7.69B and an Enterprise Value of 10.99B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $11.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.69M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 4.6M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.28, compared to 0.45 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.