Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

The closing price of Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) was $71.96 for the day, down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $72.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945190 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.10.

Our analysis of PCOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 26,775 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,008,125 led to the insider holds 3,434,135 shares of the business.

Steele Elisa sold 6,180 shares of PCOR for $463,500 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 76,640 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 26,775 shares for $70.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,875,321 and left with 3,460,910 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 10.11B and an Enterprise Value of 9.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.25.

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $76.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.94.

PCOR traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.85M, compared to 6.57M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.76%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.24.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.87M to a low estimate of $216.98M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.21M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.68M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.2M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $911.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.2M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.