Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

The closing price of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) was $147.90 for the day, down -8.16% from the previous closing price of $161.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4134743 shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when CANESSA REMO sold 12,500 shares for $145.53 per share. The transaction valued at 1,819,096 led to the insider holds 297,565 shares of the business.

Rajic Dali sold 22,000 shares of ZS for $3,113,062 on Jul 06. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 306,406 shares after completing the transaction at $141.50 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Schlossman Robert, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,322 shares for $152.11 each. As a result, the insider received 201,089 and left with 135,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZS now has a Market Capitalization of 21.58B and an Enterprise Value of 20.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -119.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $194.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.46.

Shares Statistics:

ZS traded an average of 3.13M shares per day over the past three months and 3.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.03M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.83M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 7.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 34 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 37 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 34 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $433.46M to a low estimate of $428.6M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $318.06M, an estimated increase of 35.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.