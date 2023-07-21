Consensus estimate for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)’s next quarter EPS at $1.34

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) closed the day trading at $119.53 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $122.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27413261 shares were traded. GOOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOOG, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 31, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $119 from $116 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when HENNESSY JOHN L sold 200 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 5,540 shares of the business.

Shriram Kavitark Ram sold 75,000 shares of GOOG for $9,001,174 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 670,144 shares after completing the transaction at $120.02 per share. On Jul 10, another insider, Shriram Kavitark Ram, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 43,760 shares for $116.82 each. As a result, the insider received 5,112,004 and left with 5,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52T and an Enterprise Value of 1.43T. As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOG has reached a high of $129.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOOG traded about 25.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOOG traded about 23.78M shares per day. A total of 5.87B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.11B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 30.36M with a Short Ratio of 30.36M, compared to 35.17M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.02 and $4.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.32. EPS for the following year is $6.24, with 38 analysts recommending between $7.29 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $72.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.33B to a low estimate of $70.69B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.69B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.38B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.35B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $308.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.84B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $347.24B and the low estimate is $312.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.