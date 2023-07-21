Consensus estimate for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)’s next quarter EPS at $0.34

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) closed the day trading at $33.83 down -2.42% from the previous closing price of $34.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1433526 shares were traded. MXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MXL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when LOUGHEED JAMES sold 115,944 shares for $40.74 per share. The transaction valued at 4,723,973 led to the insider holds 3,921 shares of the business.

Bollesen Michael sold 5,757 shares of MXL for $224,104 on Dec 14. The Vice President of Sales now owns 81,474 shares after completing the transaction at $38.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MXL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B and an Enterprise Value of 2.63B. As of this moment, MaxLinear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXL has reached a high of $43.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MXL traded about 790.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MXL traded about 731.63k shares per day. A total of 79.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.61M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MXL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.76M, compared to 4.43M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 11.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $190.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.5M to a low estimate of $189.4M. As of the current estimate, MaxLinear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $280.01M, an estimated decrease of -32.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.47M, a decrease of -35.30% less than the figure of -$32.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $845M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $804.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, down -26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $902.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $842.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.