Consensus estimate for MongoDB Inc. (MDB)’s next quarter EPS at $0.27

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) closed the day trading at $412.64 down -4.31% from the previous closing price of $431.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$18.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1650078 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $426.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $410.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1244.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on June 26, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $396.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 1,000 shares for $420.00 per share. The transaction valued at 420,000 led to the insider holds 1,213,159 shares of the business.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 606 shares of MDB for $231,740 on Jul 10. The Director now owns 1,214,159 shares after completing the transaction at $382.41 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Pech Cedric, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $398.07 each. As a result, the insider received 5,971,125 and left with 16,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDB now has a Market Capitalization of 29.12B and an Enterprise Value of 28.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -105.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $439.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 353.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 237.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDB traded about 1.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDB traded about 1.53M shares per day. A total of 70.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.06M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.91M, compared to 3.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $392.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $410M to a low estimate of $388M. As of the current estimate, MongoDB Inc.’s year-ago sales were $303.66M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.