Consensus estimates for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, DexCom Inc.’s stock clocked out at $130.65, down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $133.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3286867 shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DXCM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 118.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Pacelli Steven Robert sold 5,031 shares for $136.00 per share. The transaction valued at 684,216 led to the insider holds 126,831 shares of the business.

Regan Barry J. sold 1,989 shares of DXCM for $254,691 on Jul 10. The EVP Operations now owns 66,269 shares after completing the transaction at $128.05 per share. On Jul 10, another insider, Stern Sadie, who serves as the EVP Chief Human Resources Offi of the company, sold 392 shares for $128.05 each. As a result, the insider received 50,196 and left with 82,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXCM now has a Market Capitalization of 50.64B and an Enterprise Value of 50.22B. As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 189.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 86.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 84.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $138.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DXCM traded 2.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 386.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.41M with a Short Ratio of 12.41M, compared to 14.26M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $841.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $860M to a low estimate of $828.57M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $696.2M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $929.89M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $912.38M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.