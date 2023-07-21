Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Decline -4.54% in Day Trading, Closes at $28.80

The price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) closed at $28.80 in the last session, down -4.54% from day before closing price of $30.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588928 shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DNLI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Schuth Alexander O. sold 9,702 shares for $30.01 per share. The transaction valued at 291,157 led to the insider holds 518,989 shares of the business.

Schuth Alexander O. sold 10,000 shares of DNLI for $296,000 on Jul 17. The COFO and Secretary now owns 528,691 shares after completing the transaction at $29.60 per share. On Jul 17, another insider, SATO VICKI L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,666 shares for $29.60 each. As a result, the insider received 49,314 and left with 133,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNLI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.94B and an Enterprise Value of 2.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $39.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DNLI traded on average about 732.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 433.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.72M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 8.06M, compared to 8.08M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.29. EPS for the following year is -$3.44, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.75 and -$4.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.83M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.48M, an estimated decrease of -74.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.46M, down -33.60% from the average estimate.