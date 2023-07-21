DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $40.59

As of close of business last night, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $40.59, down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $40.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1678036 shares were traded. XRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XRAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when BRANDT ERIC sold 6,200 shares for $42.17 per share. The transaction valued at 261,454 led to the insider holds 44,902 shares of the business.

Staehler Cord Friedrich sold 4,000 shares of XRAY for $157,320 on Mar 07. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 97,693 shares after completing the transaction at $39.33 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, LUCIER GREGORY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $31.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 188,700 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRAY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.62B and an Enterprise Value of 10.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $43.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XRAY traded 1.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.41M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.83% stake in the company. Shares short for XRAY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 5.31M, compared to 7.3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.51, XRAY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $998.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $980.01M. As of the current estimate, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $964.66M, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $979.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $953M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.92B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $4.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.