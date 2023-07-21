DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $54.18 in the prior trading day, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed at $51.72, down -4.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3240668 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOCU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $48 from $58 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Salem Enrique T sold 2,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 125,062 led to the insider holds 156,140 shares of the business.

Shute Stephen sold 100,315 shares of DOCU for $4,935,349 on Jul 06. The President, Field Operations now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $49.20 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Briggs Teresa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,988 shares for $58.53 each. As a result, the insider received 116,358 and left with 3,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCU now has a Market Capitalization of 10.47B and an Enterprise Value of 10.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 322.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $77.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 202.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.46M with a Short Ratio of 10.46M, compared to 9.1M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $677.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $686.47M to a low estimate of $676M. As of the current estimate, DocuSign Inc.’s year-ago sales were $622.18M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.52B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.