e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) closed at $113.72 in the last session, up 0.08% from day before closing price of $113.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761428 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ELF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 14, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $100 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when AMIN TARANG sold 39,740 shares for $113.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,522,303 led to the insider holds 252,792 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 16,664 shares of ELF for $1,894,590 on Jul 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 289,005 shares after completing the transaction at $113.69 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, FIELDS MANDY J, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 16,024 shares for $106.72 each. As a result, the insider received 1,710,081 and left with 108,874 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELF now has a Market Capitalization of 6.19B and an Enterprise Value of 6.15B. As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $120.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ELF traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 803.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.48M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $183.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.8M to a low estimate of $171.6M. As of the current estimate, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.6M, an estimated increase of 50.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.07M, an increase of 56.40% over than the figure of $50.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.6M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $726.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $578.84M, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $821.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $889.1M and the low estimate is $775M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.