East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $61.62 in the prior trading day, East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) closed at $60.61, down -1.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2271069 shares were traded. EWBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EWBC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Alvarez Manuel Pham bought 1,250 shares for $43.60 per share. The transaction valued at 54,505 led to the insider holds 4,445 shares of the business.

Kay Sabrina bought 6,840 shares of EWBC for $300,105 on May 09. The Director now owns 8,846 shares after completing the transaction at $43.88 per share. On May 09, another insider, Deskus Archana, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $44.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,000 and bolstered with 9,193 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EWBC now has a Market Capitalization of 8.57B. As of this moment, East’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWBC has reached a high of $80.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EWBC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 3.5M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EWBC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.68, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 19.50% for EWBC, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.3 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.91 and $8.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.68. EPS for the following year is $8.13, with 11 analysts recommending between $9.15 and $7.51.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $599.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $681M to a low estimate of $576.9M. As of the current estimate, East West Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $472.95M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $590.8M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $599.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $582.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EWBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.64B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.