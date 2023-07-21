Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Stock Price Peaks at $6.24 During Trading

The closing price of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) was $6.04 for the day, down -3.36% from the previous closing price of $6.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1589029 shares were traded. UUUU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UUUU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 28.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Moore Curtis sold 9,800 shares for $6.37 per share. The transaction valued at 62,436 led to the insider holds 82,978 shares of the business.

Moore Curtis sold 14,500 shares of UUUU for $100,050 on Jun 13. The Senior VP Marketing and now owns 92,778 shares after completing the transaction at $6.90 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Filas Barbara Appelin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider received 62,500 and left with 134,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UUUU now has a Market Capitalization of 953.09M and an Enterprise Value of 850.12M. As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $8.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.31.

Shares Statistics:

UUUU traded an average of 1.58M shares per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.80M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 21.04M with a Short Ratio of 21.04M, compared to 21.86M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.32% and a Short% of Float of 13.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.52M, up 216.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78M and the low estimate is $58.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.