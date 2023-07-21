Equifax Inc. (EFX) Records -8.89% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) was $216.37 for the day, down -8.89% from the previous closing price of $237.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$21.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3328616 shares were traded. EFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $223.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $210.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EFX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 112.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Griggs James M sold 250 shares for $210.00 per share. The transaction valued at 52,500 led to the insider holds 4,709 shares of the business.

Griggs James M sold 250 shares of EFX for $52,389 on May 26. The SVP & Corp Controller now owns 4,959 shares after completing the transaction at $209.55 per share. On May 25, another insider, GAMBLE JOHN W JR, who serves as the EVP, CFO & COO of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $207.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,345,680 and left with 46,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFX now has a Market Capitalization of 26.55B and an Enterprise Value of 32.06B. As of this moment, Equifax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFX has reached a high of $240.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $145.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 221.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 202.35.

Shares Statistics:

EFX traded an average of 725.50K shares per day over the past three months and 988.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EFX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 4.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, EFX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 32.60% for EFX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.38 and $6.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.17. EPS for the following year is $9.15, with 21 analysts recommending between $10.2 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, Equifax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.08B and the low estimate is $5.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.