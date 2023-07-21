Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) closed at $9.86 up 52.40% from its previous closing price of $6.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3930031 shares were traded. EVLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.03.

For a deeper understanding of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene bought 5,411,255 shares for $2.31 per share. The transaction valued at 12,499,999 led to the insider holds 3,931,685 shares of the business.

Bodmer Mark sold 22,571 shares of EVLO for $3,201 on May 23. The CSO, President of R&D now owns 262,557 shares after completing the transaction at $0.14 per share. On May 08, another insider, Bodmer Mark, who serves as the CSO, President of R&D of the company, sold 68,014 shares for $0.13 each. As a result, the insider received 8,536 and left with 285,128 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLO now has a Market Capitalization of 185.27M and an Enterprise Value of 208.49M.

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $65.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.45.

For the past three months, EVLO has traded an average of 778.90K shares per day and 1.72M over the past ten days. A total of 16.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 388.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 153.87k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.93% and a Short% of Float of 17.31%.

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.6 and a low estimate of -$4, while EPS last year was -$8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.28, with high estimates of -$2.8 and low estimates of -$3.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.6 and -$15.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.78. EPS for the following year is -$9.94, with 2 analysts recommending between -$6.8 and -$13.08.