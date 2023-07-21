Examining IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) closed at $66.84 down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $68.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837629 shares were traded. IAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $54 from $46 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when EISNER MICHAEL D bought 32,600 shares for $47.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,561,866 led to the insider holds 157,084 shares of the business.

EISNER MICHAEL D bought 73,641 shares of IAC for $3,444,926 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 124,484 shares after completing the transaction at $46.78 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, IAC Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 51,100 shares for $34.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,758,351 and bolstered with 64,723,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IAC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.74B and an Enterprise Value of 6.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -92.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAC has reached a high of $79.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IAC has traded an average of 613.83K shares per day and 495.36k over the past ten days. A total of 85.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.29M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IAC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 1.57M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$1.92, while EPS last year was -$10.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and -$2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.56 and -$2.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, a decrease of -12.40% over than the figure of -$17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.12B and the low estimate is $4.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.