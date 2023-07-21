Examining NetEase Inc. (NTES)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) closed at $102.49 down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $102.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 848142 shares were traded. NTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NetEase Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTES now has a Market Capitalization of 66.24B and an Enterprise Value of 53.90B. As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $106.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTES has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 644.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 643.18M. Insiders hold about 45.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 4.98M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NTES is 1.53, from 10.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.96 and $5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.6. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.77B to a low estimate of $3.35B. As of the current estimate, NetEase Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.22B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.78B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.65B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.95B and the low estimate is $15.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.