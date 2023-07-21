Examining Terex Corporation (TEX)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) closed at $61.91 down -2.50% from its previous closing price of $63.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 747853 shares were traded. TEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Terex Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when GARRISON JOHN L JR sold 9,966 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 597,960 led to the insider holds 535,331 shares of the business.

Hegarty Kieran sold 27,000 shares of TEX for $1,507,680 on Jun 08. The President, Materials Processin now owns 186,659 shares after completing the transaction at $55.84 per share. On May 03, another insider, MEESTER SIMON, who serves as the President – Genie of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $50.44 each. As a result, the insider received 302,640 and left with 55,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.20B and an Enterprise Value of 4.72B. As of this moment, Terex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEX has reached a high of $65.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TEX has traded an average of 811.90K shares per day and 729.76k over the past ten days. A total of 67.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 4.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TEX is 0.68, from 0.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 10.50% for TEX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

