Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) closed at $21.80 in the last session, up 1.16% from day before closing price of $21.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163177 shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XPRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when OAK HILL ADVISORS LP sold 2,320,000 shares for $17.37 per share. The transaction valued at 40,298,400 led to the insider holds 17,575,891 shares of the business.

TROE LISA L sold 4,852 shares of XPRO for $89,829 on May 03. The Director now owns 17,533 shares after completing the transaction at $18.51 per share. On May 03, another insider, Whelley Eileen Goss, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,852 shares for $18.51 each. As a result, the insider received 89,826 and left with 17,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.37B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $24.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XPRO traded on average about 646.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 878.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $363.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $371M to a low estimate of $342.2M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $313.62M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.17M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $394.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.