Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock Closes down -0.65% on Thursday Trading

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) closed the day trading at $27.49 down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $27.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1525437 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 100,000 shares for $23.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,304,910 led to the insider holds 610,385 shares of the business.

MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 167,587 shares of EXTR for $3,548,860 on Jun 02. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 710,385 shares after completing the transaction at $21.18 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, MEYERCORD EDWARD, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 5,883 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider received 123,544 and left with 877,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXTR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.55B and an Enterprise Value of 3.62B. As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXTR is 2.01, which has changed by 15,406.65% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,446.98% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $28.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXTR traded about 2.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXTR traded about 1.93M shares per day. A total of 128.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.57M with a Short Ratio of 10.57M, compared to 10.46M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.20% and a Short% of Float of 9.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $343.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $345.4M to a low estimate of $340M. As of the current estimate, Extreme Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $278.2M, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.91M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $348.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $336.86M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.