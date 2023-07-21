EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $9.20

As of close of business last night, EZCORP Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.20, down -0.54% from its previous closing price of $9.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579837 shares were traded. EZPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EZPW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EZPW now has a Market Capitalization of 509.85M and an Enterprise Value of 871.80M. As of this moment, EZCORP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EZPW is 1.25, which has changed by 2,315.93% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,446.98% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EZPW has reached a high of $10.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EZPW traded 750.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 630.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EZPW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.6M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 8.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.72% and a Short% of Float of 19.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $244.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $247.19M to a low estimate of $243.2M. As of the current estimate, EZCORP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $215.84M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $257.84M, an increase of 10.50% less than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.93M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EZPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $886.23M, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.