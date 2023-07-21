First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) Records 1.26 million Shares Traded, Reaches $21.56 High

After finishing at $21.52 in the prior trading day, First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) closed at $21.20, down -1.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1259504 shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.95.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FHB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Harrison Robert S bought 23,500 shares for $21.61 per share. The transaction valued at 507,786 led to the insider holds 350,449 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $28.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 990.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 947.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.89M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.99% stake in the company. Shares short for FHB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.12M with a Short Ratio of 8.12M, compared to 8.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.36% and a Short% of Float of 9.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FHB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.04, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.23.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $212.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.44M to a low estimate of $210M. As of the current estimate, First Hawaiian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.28M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.5M, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $862.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $847.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $853.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $793.07M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $855.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $898.62M and the low estimate is $818.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.