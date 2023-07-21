First Horizon Corporation (FHN) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $12.87 in the prior trading day, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) closed at $12.82, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12651861 shares were traded. FHN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FHN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H bought 10,000 shares for $11.62 per share. The transaction valued at 116,196 led to the insider holds 256,312 shares of the business.

PALMER VICKI R bought 2,000 shares of FHN for $22,041 on May 19. The Director now owns 95,650 shares after completing the transaction at $11.02 per share. On May 12, another insider, FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,950 shares for $9.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,190 and bolstered with 246,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.91B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHN has reached a high of $24.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 536.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 532.70M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FHN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.06M with a Short Ratio of 18.06M, compared to 19.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FHN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for FHN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $807.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $822.5M to a low estimate of $791.98M. As of the current estimate, First Horizon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $810.5M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $805.09M, a decrease of -8.70% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $823.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $773.94M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.