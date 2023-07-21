Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Decline -1.66% in Day Trading, Closes at $31.95

The price of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed at $31.95 in the last session, down -1.66% from day before closing price of $32.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751504 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLYW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Butterfield Peter sold 11,232 shares for $33.21 per share. The transaction valued at 372,977 led to the insider holds 109,521 shares of the business.

King David R. sold 50,000 shares of FLYW for $1,677,290 on Jul 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 278,654 shares after completing the transaction at $33.55 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, Massaro Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 11,457 shares for $30.96 each. As a result, the insider received 354,670 and left with 1,063,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYW now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 3.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -192.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $33.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLYW traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.98M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 2.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $74.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.4M to a low estimate of $72.06M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $56.54M, an estimated increase of 32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.22M, an increase of 31.20% less than the figure of $32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $364.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $374.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $289.38M, up 29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $476.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $509.01M and the low estimate is $451M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.