Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $73.30 in the prior trading day, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) closed at $71.74, down -2.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849195 shares were traded. FBIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FBIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when HACKETT ANN F sold 4,835 shares for $65.78 per share. The transaction valued at 318,059 led to the insider holds 34,815 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBIN now has a Market Capitalization of 9.09B and an Enterprise Value of 11.32B. As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBIN has reached a high of $74.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 900.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.97M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FBIN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.07, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $3.84.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.11B, an estimated decrease of -44.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B, a decrease of -43.00% over than the figure of -$44.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.72B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.05B and the low estimate is $4.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.