Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) was $7.14 for the day, down -12.39% from the previous closing price of $8.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618025 shares were traded. GREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GREE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when NEUSCHELER MICHAEL P sold 6,504 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 2,732 led to the insider holds 37,113 shares of the business.

Rothaupt Daniel sold 3,470 shares of GREE for $1,457 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 20,530 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Atlas Capital Resources GP LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,190,476 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 1,190,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GREE now has a Market Capitalization of 42.70M and an Enterprise Value of 116.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GREE has reached a high of $48.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.96.

Shares Statistics:

GREE traded an average of 1.04M shares per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.21M. Shares short for GREE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 358.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 219.9k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.99% and a Short% of Float of 11.98%.

Earnings Estimates

