Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Records 0.74 million Shares Traded, Reaches $29.13 High

After finishing at $29.31 in the prior trading day, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) closed at $28.34, down -3.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737584 shares were traded. HASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HASI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Rose Nathaniel bought 10,000 shares for $24.10 per share. The transaction valued at 241,000 led to the insider holds 158,164 shares of the business.

Lipson Jeffrey bought 3,000 shares of HASI for $73,080 on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 32,925 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Pangburn Marc T., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $24.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 72,360 and bolstered with 48,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HASI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.03B. As of this moment, Hannon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 140.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HASI has reached a high of $45.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 701.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HASI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.35M with a Short Ratio of 10.35M, compared to 9.95M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.68% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HASI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.52, compared to 1.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.22.

Earnings Estimates

