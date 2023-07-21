HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, HubSpot Inc.’s stock clocked out at $540.10, down -5.02% from its previous closing price of $568.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$28.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 756408 shares were traded. HUBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $565.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $537.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $520 from $482 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares for $556.69 per share. The transaction valued at 4,731,865 led to the insider holds 586,876 shares of the business.

Bueker Kathryn sold 300 shares of HUBS for $165,000 on Jul 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 38,024 shares after completing the transaction at $550.00 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Rangan Yamini, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of the company, sold 3,136 shares for $519.62 each. As a result, the insider received 1,629,528 and left with 57,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBS now has a Market Capitalization of 26.81B and an Enterprise Value of 26.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -389.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBS has reached a high of $571.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $245.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 511.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 382.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUBS traded 558.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 433.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.47M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.17 and $4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.84. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 29 analysts recommending between $7.08 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $505.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $516.33M to a low estimate of $503.3M. As of the current estimate, HubSpot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $421.75M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $526.33M, an increase of 18.60% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $543.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $516.69M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.